The Malta Tennis Federation is set for a new chapter in its history following the election of a new committee during the governing body's Annual General Meeting on Thursday night.

Marc Gingell Littlejohn has been elected as the new president of the Federation for the next four years.

Gingell Littlejohn, a former tennis player himself, was up against the incumbent David Farrugia Sacco who was seeking another term in office.

However, the MTF delegates opted for a change in leadership as Gingell Littlejohn managed to collect 11 votes against the eight of Dr Farrugia Sacco to secure a four-year term in office.

The election of Gingell Littlejohn marks a new chapter for the Malta Tennis Federation and ends Farrugia Sacco’s long stint as president of the federation.

