Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss the season opener Qatar Grand Prix, organisers said Monday, as he continues to recover from surgery.

Marquez fractured his right arm on July 19 when he fell in the first Grand Prix of last season, an injury that required three bouts of surgery, the last in December.

He returned to training at the beginning of February and expressed positivity about his recovery but had not set a date for his return.

While Marquez’s medical team reported a “good clinical response” following the operation for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, they decided not to rush his return to the track, the statement said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta