Step into the exciting world of letting agency QuickLets (ql.mt), where passion and commitment are rewarded with remarkable opportunities! The testament to this reality is the journey of Marc Zammit Lupi, the true embodiment of dedication and enthusiasm, who has been appointed Head of Letting. Nealy a decade ago, he embarked on an incredible journey as the very first letting specialist at QuickLets, igniting a spark that would fuel his relentless pursuit of excellence.

From his very first day, Zammit Lupi’s passion for the industry was palpable, like a whirlwind of enthusiasm and brand loyalty. He recognized the tremendous value that QuickLets brought to the letting industry, and his unwavering belief in the brand was infectious. As he navigated through the thrilling world of rentals, his expertise and skills soared to new heights, earning him the admiration of colleagues, clients, and the leadership team.

But Zammit Lupi’s story doesn’t end there. As if excelling as a letting specialist wasn’t enough, his ambitions knew no bounds. Like a shooting star streaking across the sky, he blazed a trail of success that left a lasting mark on QuickLets. Two years into his adventure, fueled by courage and determination, he seized the golden opportunity to open his very own branch in the vibrant Spinola, becoming a franchise owner.

QuickLets acknowledged his outstanding devotion and resolute commitment, resulting in a momentous decision to appoint him as brand manager. A few months into the role, Zammit Lupi confirmed what was clear from the beginning, he was not done yet shaping QuickLets as a future looking brand. Envisioning the limitless potential that lies ahead, Zammit Lupi embraces this fresh responsibility, infusing the brand with his contagious energy and propelling it to unprecedented heights!

On his appointment as Head of Letting, Zammit Lupi said: “My vision for the company is to ensure that QuickLets is positioned in the market as the go-to rental real estate agency. I understand that to achieve this we can never become complacent so I’m constantly thinking about how we can better innovate our products and services, improve our tech, and ultimately offer the best and most efficient service possible to all of our loyal clients and property owners.”

The QuickLets family couldn’t be more thrilled to have Zammit Lupi at the helm, steering the brand towards an exciting and prosperous future. So, buckle up and get ready to witness the rise of this remarkable individual and the trailblazing brand he represents. With Zammit Lupi leading the way, there’s no limit to what can be achieved in the ever-thrilling world of letting!

“It brings me immense pleasure to announce Zammit Lupi as the Head of Letting. His journey with us has been one of dedication, growth, and unwavering commitment. His exceptional leadership in opening his own branch, his role as brand manager and his significant contributions to the QLZH Foundation showcase his profound understanding of our industry and his genuine care for the environment and animal welfare. We are fortunate to have someone as driven and innovative as Zammit leading our brand,” said Steve Mercieca, QuickLets Co-Founder and CEO.

Zammit Lupi is a powerhouse of passion and purpose. A fitness enthusiast, he also wears the proud badge of an environmentalist, aligning perfectly with the core values of the company. At QuickLets, making a positive impact on the environment is more than just a lofty goal; it’s a way of life. As part of the QLZH Foundation, he has been instrumental in driving change and making a real difference. Picture this: over 32,100 trees planted, and more than 42 clean-ups organized! Zammit Lupi and his team are like eco-warriors, championing the cause of a greener, cleaner planet. But that’s not all; Zammit Lupi’s heart goes out to our furry friends too. As he spearheads the Animals Wellbeing Committee within the Foundation, his compassion knows no bounds. He’s been a driving force in raising crucial funds for the MSPCA, providing much-needed support to our beloved animal companions.

“I want to make it a priority to continue to develop our company culture. Having a purposeful and intentional culture is an integral element for keeping our staff motivated, satisfied, and excited to come to work every day. This leaves a ripple effect on their customer service. I strongly believe that if you invest in your people, your people will invest in you,” Zammit Lupi concluded.