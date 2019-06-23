Marceline Naudi has been elected president of the Council of Europe Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence.

Between 2006 and 2010, Dr Naudi served as a member and was chairperson of the Commission on Domestic Violence.

Subsequently, she was Malta’s representative on the Council of Europe ad hoc Committee on Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, which drafted the Istanbul Convention.

Following Malta’s ratification of the convention, Dr Naudi was elected a member and second vice-president, and after a further two years, elected as first vice president, of its Group of Experts, the Grevio. She was reconfirmed as a member of this group earlier in the year, and was elected as its President on Tuesday.

Minister Helena Dalli congratulated Dr Naudi on her election. An expert in the field of gender equality and gender-based violence, and a long-time dedicated advocate for the rights of minorities and vulnerable persons, Dr Naudi deserves this European recognition of her work, Dr Dalli said.