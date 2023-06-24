French giants Marseille on Friday unveiled Marcelino as their new coach to replace Igor Tudor who quit after just one season in charge.

Former Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino will take charge of training for the first time next month with a Champions League preliminary round tie to play on August 8/9.

“The arrival of Marcelino is part of the desire to give continuity to the club’s project,” said Javier Ribalta, Marseille’s director of football.

“His experience will also be a considerable asset to strengthen the work undertaken last season.”

