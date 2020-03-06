The Għaqda Drammatika Rabat will this weekend be staging a three-act play entitled Marċellino, Ħobż u Nbid.

The play is based on a Spanish legend of the 19th century when Spain was experiencing difficult times because of war and political turmoil.

The Catholic Church was being bombarded by a liberal culture. During this period, seve­ral monasteries and convents were closed and some bishops were killed or exiled.

At one particular convent, where Franciscan monks lived a tranquil life, several attempts were made by the village’s liberal mayor to close down the convent at all costs.

One fine day, a baby was abandoned on the steps of the monastery and the monks raised the child. He was given the name of Marċellino and he grew into a rowdy young boy.

The play revolves around this boy whose innocence brought him close to Jesus.

As a young boy he missed his adoptive mother, the play’s central figure.

His love for his mother, whom we do not know, and for Mary, the mother of Jesus, was an inspiration for the miracle to take place at the end of the play.

The play is being held at Dun Karm Lia Hall, Rabat parish centre, tomorrow and on Sunday at 7pm. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit Facebook page Għaqda Drammatika Rabat.