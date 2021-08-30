Marcelo Dias is set to remain in the Maltese Premier League as the Brazilian defender has agreed terms to join Gudja United.

The Brazilian defender parted ways with Floriana FC last weekend as his contract was rescinded and was seeking a new challenge in the Premier League.

The veteran wing back attracted the interest of Gudja United who quickly stepped in to offer him a contract.

A deal is understood to have been agreed between the two parties and the Brazilian is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

