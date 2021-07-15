Mġarr United are showing interest in signing Brazilian wing back Marcelo Dias, from Floriana FC.

The Challenge League side are looking to build a competitive squad ahead of their participation in the second-tier of Maltese football and have targeted the Brazilian.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that Mġarr United have made a request to sign the player and it is understood that Floriana are open to let the player leave should an agreement will be reached between both parties.

Floriana’s decision to let the Brazilian go forms part of their current strategy of trying to rejuvenate their squad by bringing in young players with a new motivation.

