Animal lovers held a march and a protest in Valletta on Sunday to condemn the slaughter of animals.

Similar events were held in some 150 major cities to mark Animal Rights Day.

The local activity was coordinated by Animal Liberation Malta, which divided Sunday's event into a commemorative ceremony and a celebration.

The memorial ceremony commemorated the billions of animals who die every year because of human abuse and exploitation. In a visually shocking display, the activists walked up Republic Street holding banners, photos of dead animals, flowers, and a white coffin symbolizing the innocence of the victims.

The event continued in front of the parliament building and included a live music performance, poetry reading and a speech by Leila Scott who runs The Sunshine Sanctuary – a shelter for previously farmed or unwanted animals.

She shared stories of some of the animals which had been rescued from farming and who found safe and loving shelter at the Sanctuary.

During the event, a Declaration of Animal Rights was unveiled, proclaimed, and signed. The scroll pronounces the rights of all animals and bears thousands of signatures from people worldwide, in multiple languages. The celebration highlighted significant steps made towards ending the suffering of animals and the adoption of a non-violent vegan lifestyle.