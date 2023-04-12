March brought Malta International Airport’s busiest-ever first quarter to a close, with more than 1.2 million passengers walking through the terminal’s doors in the year's first three months.

A total 487,117 of them did so in March, marking a 2% increase over pre-pandemic figures.

This upward trend has been driven by the release of pent-up demand for air travel, which has also been reflected in high seat load factors (SLF) over the past months. Gaining 2.2% over 2019 levels, the SLF for March stood at 83.5%.

Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland were the most popular markets, accounting for 63% of March traffic.

Out of these top five markets, the United Kingdom and Germany continued to perform below 2019 levels, while the other three markets registered different levels of growth.

While passenger numbers to and from Germany remained below pre-pandemic levels, an improved SLF of 90% helped it overtake France to rank third.

Malta’s connectivity with Germany will be further strengthened this summer through three routes over and above those offered last winter. These are expected to bolster the performance of this market.

The airport's newly launched summer flight schedule can be see here.