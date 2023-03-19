The March edition (no. 1,046) of the journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has recently been issued. Among its highlights, an article by Charles Bezzina touches upon the role of women in Gozo during World War II.

Another feature by the Gozo Business Chamber focuses on projects proposed by youths, including one on the sustainable use of gunpowder. To mark the sixth anniversary of the collapse of the Azure Window in Dwejra on March 8, 2017, the journal also includes a sweet poem on the subject by a 10-year-old boy.

The front cover features a photo of the 175-year-old crucifix at St George’s basilica, Victoria, an iconic and devotional work of art.