Pride of place in the March edition of the Gozitan journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex (no. 1,026) is predictably given to St Joseph. This ‘quiet’ and unassuming saint is the subject of several articles describing works of art and traditions, as well as spiritual reflections, papal pronouncements and other narratives.

The front cover of the journal

The diocesan news section covers a range of events and other items including seminars, appointments and talks. The section also records the tighter pandemic-related restrictions announced recently, which apply till April 11 and which, therefore, affect church attendance throughout the rest of Lent.

The interview of the month is with the first Gozitan MEP Josianne Cutajar, who addresses, albeit briefly, sensitive issues like the protection of the unborn and what it means in EU terms for a geographical area to be declared a ‘region’. This latter topic is taken up in more detail elsewhere in the periodical.

The interview of the month is with Gozitan MEP Josianne Cutajar

There are also articles about projects around the island that are either in progress or that have been completed, including the ‘Learning Garden’, the Gozo Museum, the Xewkija windmill and the upgrading of Teatru Astra, besides news on exhibitions, concerts and sports initiatives.

