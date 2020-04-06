Ever since COVID-19, we are increasingly seeing actual economic and corporate numbers posted as being worse than expectations and guidance.

Last Thursday's unemployment numbers reflected this blunt reality well. The prior week's new seasonally adjusted unemployment claims, for the week ending on March 21, came in at 3.28 million, at the higher end of the 1.4 million generally estimated. Last week's figures, however, were a blow, as there were general expectations for about 3.76 million, and yet, the actual numbers came in at 6.648 million. Last Friday, markets saw a more complete picture of the labour market as the US economy reported a loss of 701,000 jobs, far worse than market expectations of a 100,000 cut.

This clearly reflects the effects of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it. It is the first decline in payrolls since September of 2010 but the numbers were not as bad as those seen in 2008. This is due to the figure excluding the last two weeks of March when unemployment claims surged by nearly 10 million. About two-thirds of job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality, mainly in food services and drinking places. Employment also declined in health care and social assistance, professional and business services, retail trade, and construction.

It is now clear that the actual numbers posted are often much worse than even the most prestigious analysts' consensus, and now apparently even sometimes well outside of even a generally expected range.

In just two weeks, the newly unemployed are now more numerous than all the new jobless claims from 2008 to 2010 during the entire Great Recession. However, the worst seems yet to come as the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis estimates unemployment could soon enough reach a historic, unprecedented 32.1 per cent.

There is a reason the unemployment numbers are of particular concern amid all the various corporate guidance and economic numbers being thrown out. The stark reality is that the American consumer is the heart of the country’s economy. When consumers stop spending or, in this case, can't spend due to lack of jobs and income, then the financial contagion quickly spreads to everything.

In 2020, we now face a similar situation as 2008. Even in just the first few weeks of this downturn, we see how business and residential rents are already in severe default territory. It is easy to imagine how landlords, who rightly state they have their own obligations in the forms of mortgages and other costs, will soon default or need relief on said costs and debts and will add to the lost revenues of other companies and further workers out on the street.

These initial unemployment figures are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak distorting economic activity. Early low-end estimates for real gross domestic product include drops of six per cent for first quarter and 25 per cent for the second quarter. Markets should therefore expect a continuous trend of weak economic reports over the next several months.

We continue to believe that the containment argument is imperative both for financial markets, in addition for better economic prospects. At this juncture, given the measures in place we should hopefully be approaching a much wanted peak level, also as highlighted by President Donald Trump himself and his vice over the weekend.

Furthermore, one should also consider the remarkable injections both monetary and fiscal which might emerged as a key factor in the fastest recovery in history. Thus, despite that market dynamics continue to pose uncertainty, one should take a prudent but proactive approach in identifying value in companies which were harshly impacted.

