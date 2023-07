France’s Leon Marchand smashed Michael Phelps’s last remaining world record on Sunday, winning the men’s 400m individual medley at swimming’s world championships in Japan.

Marchand clocked 4min, 02.50 — more than a second faster than Phelps — to finish ahead of American Carson Foster in 4:06.56 and Japan’s Daiya Seto in 4:09.41.

Phelps’s record of 4:03.84sec had stood since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was the longest-held world record in swimming.

More details on SportsDesk.