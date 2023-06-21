Ħamrun Spartans are mulling to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of their UEFA Champions League commitments, with former Italy goalkeeper Federico Marchetti among the names being considered by the Malta champions, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Earlier this week, the Spartans suffered a blow after their regular goalkeeper Henry Bonello fractured his hand during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and is likely to be out of the equation for the next four weeks.

The injury has complicated the plans of new coach Luciano Zauri who is all but certain set to face their tough UEFA Champions League qualifier against Maccabi Haifa, of Israel, without their regular goalkeeper.

The Spartans have immediately decided to delve into the market to bring in some cover for the Malta international as they currently have only Brazilian goalkeeper Winiston Cristian Santos and Matthias Debono as their goalkeepers.

