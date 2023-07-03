Ħamrun Spartans are in advanced talks to sign experienced Italian goalkeeper Federico Marchetti, the Times of Malta understands.

The Spartans are looking to add experience to their goalkeeping department following the injury suffered by Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello on international duty earlier this month.

Bonello was forced to be substituted just before half-time during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, played in Slovakia, after he fractured his arm.

The experienced Malta goalkeeper underwent surgery but is facing a race against time to be fit for the match against Maccabi Haifa, of Israel, in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

