The Malta national team enjoyed a positive start at the 1st International Artistic Swimming “Pirin” currently being held in Blagoevgrad in Bulgaria.

The Malta selection, under the guidance of national coach Michelle Hubner and her assistant Hannah Preca, is formed by Thea Blake, Davida Bonanno (captain), Tara Bonnici Peresso, Ana Culic, Elisa Marie Friggieri, Katarina Galea Curmi, Ana Grech, Thea Grima Buttigieg, Valentina Marchi, Kelly Ann Sargent, Nicole Tomic Felice and Hannah Xuereb.

On the first day of competition, Davida Bonanno and Valentina Marchi enjoyed a fine start in the Duet Free after compiling a score of 67.566 points that puts them in second place in the standings.

