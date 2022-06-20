A group of people marched in Valletta on Monday, marking World Refugee Day.

RELATED STORIES From a refugee camp to Malta to a US university - this is Hourie Tafech's story

The march, organised by Dance Beyond Borders, is one of several events in a week-long festival.

Monday's Peace Walk started in the capital's St George's Square and ended in Jean De Valette Square.

The organisers hope the march reminded people how human beings can connect in their "shared togetherness during challenging times".

The event was also addressed by former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli