Last week, we made our way to Valletta to attend the Malta Pride March, which had the theme ‘Live Your Truth’. Pride is an integral part of our society and, every year, barring the COVID-19 pandemic, when we headed to Castille Square to march and dance together, we were not only celebrating our true colours but the progress and battles we have fought to get to where we are today.

But let us remember, Malta has come a long way in clinching a top position in its globally recognised equality index. In 2014, as a university student, I watched from the visitors’ gallery with suspense as parliament passed the historic Civil Union Act. As we exited the corridors of the old parliament, we were met with colourful jubilation and cheers of joy and relief as the road to equality had finally truly begun.

Parliament approved amendments to the Marriage Act in 2017 with an overwhelming majority. The amendments made in 2017 were also crucial as they introduced an across-the-board terminology that widened the scope as to who the law is referring to, all the while fully respecting the spirit of the law.

For centuries, our laws have reflected a single familial unit: a husband and a wife. The amendments sought to instead replace these terms with terminology such as ‘spouse’ and/or ‘partner’, free from gender norms and familial expectations.

Since then, we have witnessed around 250 marriages as a result of these legislative instruments and a 2019 Eurobarometer survey showed that 77 per cent of the population agree that LGBTQ+ persons should have the same rights as heterosexual people.

But the spirit of this year’s theme is not only reflected in Pride. Pop culture has also gone one step ahead in adding in relatable LGBTQ+ role models. More recently, I was impressed with the positive representation in the relevantly new TV series Heartstopper. It depicted the realities and complexities the younger generation face as they navigate through adolescence.

Pride is an integral part of our society - Rebecca Buttigieg

And, yet, despite all the progressive social values of the younger generation it also gave a depiction on the hardships that young LGBTQ+ adults face in a school environment, such as bullying and the positive impact that a mentor can have on a student who is struggling.

Despite all we have accomplished so far, we still have a long way to go and our work is far from done. When the prime minister informed me that I would be entrusted with the reforms and equality portfolio, I knew I had a track record to maintain. I immediately felt a sense of deep responsibility, however, I was also proud to be working on something very close to my heart.

As promised in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto, the 12-month deferral for gay men donating blood was lifted and changed to ensure that the discrimination ended once and for all. It was of great satisfaction that, together with the deputy prime minister, we announced new blood donation protocols that apply the same criteria to all blood donors, irrespective of one’s sexual orientation.

Living your truth is what differentiates you from everyone else. The colours that we see at the Pride march are a chorus and reminder of what it means to be unique and being free to love whoever you want, free from barriers and stigma. Our participation is a symbol of resilience in the face of prejudice and adversity.

As a policy maker, I feel a great responsibility to ensure that every bill that passes is built on the principles of equality as I firmly believe that love should be celebrated with alacrity and sexual orientation should never be a limiting factor.

As a government, we are committed to ensuring that our country keeps giving everyone the opportunity to thrive and live their truth.

Rebecca Buttigieg is Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality.