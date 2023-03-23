Malta National teams head coach Michele Marcolini named his starting line-up ahead of the team’s clash against North Macedonia in Thursday’s UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualifying openers at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje (kick-off: 8.45PM).

In his debut fixture in charge of the Malta squad, Marcolini gave Balzan forward Alexander Satariano the nod up front. Royal Union St. Gilloise midfielder Teddy Teuma makes his way to the flank, together with Birkirkara’s Paul Mbong behind Satariano.

