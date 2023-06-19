The Malta national team are bracing themselves for another tough evening as Michele Marcolini’s men take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava, Slovakia (kick-off: 18.00).

The Maltese players head into the match on the back of a disappointing showing against England last Friday which saw the team suffer a heavy 4-0 defeat at the National Stadium, one which left them bottom of Group C, and still in search of their first point after three matches.

On Monday evening, the Maltese are set for another tricky evening when they face a Ukraine team who are in buoyant mood after a dramatic victory over North Macedonia last Friday that kept them on course to challenge for a qualifying spot in Group C as they are currently sharing second spot with Italy on three points.

“When the draw was made we were aware that we were pitted in a very tough group,” Marcolini told the Times of Malta.

