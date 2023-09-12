Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini wants his players to focus on their game as they look to pick up their first point in the Euro 2024 qualifying camp when they host North Macedonia at the National Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off: 8.45pm).

So far, the Euro qualifying campaign has provided little cheers for our national teams in terms of points gained as the side has lost all four matches played so far, and managed to score just one goal.

The prospect of hosting North Macedonia might raise the hopes of seeing the team gain a positive result, but the former Yugoslavia republic is heading to our islands determined for the three points to boost their hopes of a qualifying spot, following their unexpected 1-1 draw against Italy last weekend.

The build-up for this match was a positive one as Malta produced a very good display in a 1-0 win over Gibraltar and Marcolini is hopeful his players can carry that momentum into today’s match.

