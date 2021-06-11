Whenever Slovakia qualifies for a major football tournament, Marek Hamsik is there with his distinctive Mohawk hairstyle, and Euro 2020 will be no exception.

The 33-year-old, who spent most of his career at Serie A side Napoli, played at World Cup 2010 and Euro 2016, and he is now set to feature once again in Slovakia’s midfield at this summer’s postponed European Championship.

“I will draw on my experience from the previous two events,” said Hamsik, who now plays for IFK Gothenburg in Sweden. “I’m looking forward to this one a lot, I just need to be healthy and play at full steam from game one.”

