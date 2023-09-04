Maria Cilia has been appointed CEO of Lufthansa Technik Malta. 

Like her predecessor John Mahon, Cilia is no stranger to the Malta facility, having held a number of management positions at LTM in engineering and planning, production, process improvement and innovation.

With over 17 years of experience in the aviation industry, she returns to Lufthansa Technik Malta following a three-year engagement as Senior Director of Planning and Engineering at Aircraft Maintenance Services where she contributed as a member of the Executive Management team in Lufthansa Technik Sofia.

Cilia replaces Mahon who now moves on to the position of Senior Vice President Base Maintenance at Lufthansa Technik Philippines.

