Maria Farrugia will pursue her career at Lewes FC after parting ways with side Durham Women.

Durham Women had announced that the Malta international, together with three other players, have left the club after their contract expired before Lewes announced the arrival of Farrugia on a one-year deal.

Farrugia is currently with the national team as the women’s side will take on World Cup-bound Haiti in an international friendly, this Saturday.

More details on SportsDesk.