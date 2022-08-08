A new adventure in the English FA Women’s Championship awaits Maria Farrugia as the Maltese forward has joined Durham Women.

Farrugia, 21, had parted ways with Sunderland Ladies at the end of the 2021/2022 campaign after making her debut for the Lassies in the 2018/2019 season.

Represented by EFG Management, Farrugia has already played in England’s second-tier after making 23 appearances for Sunderland last season.

Click here for full story.