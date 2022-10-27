Malta international Maria Farrugia could not have wished for a better Wednesday night as she helped her Durham Women side to secure a remarkable victory over giants Manchester United.

The two teams met in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup group stage with Durham Women hosting the Red Devils in their home venue, which was sold out for this massive occasion.

Farrugia, who joined the club from Sunderland Ladies, played 72 minutes as she shared the field with some of the best names in women’s football including Tokyo 2020 gold medalist with Canada Adriana Leon, Norway’s central defender Maria Thorisdottir and England’s Katie Zelem.

Click here for full story.