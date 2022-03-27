Maria Farrugia was one of Sunderland Ladies’ main stars as they clinched a 2-1 victory over Watford in the FA Women’s Championship, on Sunday afternoon.

The Malta women’s national team player was unlucky not to have her name on the scoresheet after having not less than four clear-cut opportunities where to find the net, including a long-range shot which led to Sunderland’s second goal and a close-range effort that was cleared off the goal line.

