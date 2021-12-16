Gozitan-born player Maria Farrugia had a night to remember when she scored Sunderland Ladies' winning penalty to beat Liverpool Ladies in the women's League Cup, on Wednesday.

Despite exiting the competition in the group phase due to other results not going to their favour, Sunderland came out on top against fellow FA Women's Championship side Liverpool who in their recent league encounter had beaten them.

