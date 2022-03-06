Maria Farrugia and her Sunderland Ladies enjoy a delightful Sunday afternoon as they halted their run of negative results after defeating Charlton Athletic 2-0 in the FA Women’s Championship.
A crucial victory which lifts Sunderland into ninth in the 12-team England’s second tier. Moreover, Sunderland have now chalked up 16 points in the standings after 16 games.
