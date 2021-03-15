For the second straight year, Malta women player Maria Farrugia will not have the opportunity to play a full season at Sunderland Ladies after the FA declared their season null and void.

On Monday, the FA announced that the tiers 3 to 6 of the Women’s Football pyramid won’t be completed and will be declared null and void.

This means that there will also be no promotion and relegation between these tiers for the 2020/21 season, including no promotion from tier 3 into tier 2 and no relegation from tier 6 into tier 7.

