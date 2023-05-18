Canon Michael Galea, Dar Arka director, on Wednesday accompanied Xagħra students to visit the St Maria Faustina reliquary at Xagħra basilica. On Thursday, the reliquary will be at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary for public veneration.

Maria Faustyna Kowalska, also known as Maria Faustyna Kowalska of the Blessed Sacrament, was a Polish Catholic religious sister and mystic. Faustina had apparitions of Jesus Christ which inspired the Catholic devotion to the Divine Mercy and earned her the title of ‘Secretary of Divine Mercy’. Faustina reported having visions of Jesus and conversations with him, which she noted in her diary, later published as The Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska: Divine Mercy in My Soul.