Maria Galea has been appointed president of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association, succeeding Howard Keith Debono.

MEIA said in a statement Galea is renowned in the Maltese visual arts scene as a distinguished cultural and art professional and will bring valuable experience and insight to the role.

"Since MEIA's inception, Galea has played an important role, initially as chair of the Visual Arts sub-committee and then as vice president. Her presidency marks a period of significant growth and solid foundation-building within the association."

