Well-known Christmas hits by Mariah Carey and Wham! remained firm favourites in Malta in December, according to figures released by YouTube.

Carey’s 1994 song All I Want For Christmas Is You took first place with 96,000 views and Last Christmas by Wham!, released in 1986, came in a close second at just over 92,000 views.

Another yuletide favourite, Merry Christmas by Shakin’ Stevens, featured at ninth place with over 45,000 plays.

The figures were taken from data tracking the viewing habits of visitors to the site over the previous 28 days.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of the best-selling festive songs of all time, having sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Last Christmas was written by George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016.

YouTube is the biggest music platform worldwide, counting two billion monthly users.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, White Christmas by Bing Crosby is the best-selling single of all time.