Marija, Mara ta’ Żminijietna (Mary, a woman of our times), the Maltese version of the Italian book Maria, donna dei nostri giorni, by Don Tonino Bello (1935-1993), bishop of Molfetta-Ruvo-Giovinazzo-Terlizzi, Italy, was recently launched at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo.

The book consists of a collection of Marian thoughts that form a witness to what the journey of faith meant for Don Tonino, of how the Church should be and act in today’s world. It consists of 31 chapters and each section of the book is dedicated to an aspect of Mary or a Marian title. Don Tonino presents the reader with a new vision of Mary, the woman who lives in a real world and who is very much in touch with reality.

The book was translated into Maltese by Francesco Pio Attard and published by Ta’ Pinu Publications. Each chapter of the Maltese version is accompanied by a Marian painting by artist Nathanael Theuma.

These paintings also feature in an exhibition at Dar Karmni Grima in Għarb.

The book can be obtained from Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary for the price of €10. For more information, contact rector@tapinu.org.