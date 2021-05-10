The Catholic Action Movement in Gozo is organising a prayer meeting at its headquarters in Sir Arturo Mercieca Street, Victoria, on Monday, May 24. The Monday after Pentecost was instituted a new Marian feast honouring Mary as Mother of the Church by Pope Francis in 2018.

The programme will include the rosary at 5pm, acceding to the Pope’s request for special prayers this month during the virus pandemic, followed by Mass.

Interventions will also be made by Catholic Action Movement vice president Carmen Formosa and female branch president Bernardette Vella, among others. Ecclesiastical diocesan assistant Canon Noel Saliba and diocesan female branch assistant Canon George Frendo will take part.

Actually, the 90 minutes of prayers will also serve as an occasion marking Prayers by Women for Women, the beginning of the annual campaign for a morally healthy environment and the Year of St Joseph.