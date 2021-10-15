The rector of Ta’ Pinu Marian Sanctuary, Fr Gerard Buhagiar, last Saturday, at the end of the celebration of Mass, made a special invitation to Blessed Virgin Mary devotees.

Fr Buhagiar said that during the 25th International Marian Mariological Congress held in Rome last month, Pope Francis said Marian Sanctuaries, which he often calls them a “spiritual clinic”, should also be a place of Marian formation. In fact, sanctuaries are being urged to hold new evangelical meetings based on the figure of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Pope Francis is inviting Christians to find consolation and hope in the Blessed Virgin Mary and her Son, Jesus Christ. He is thus urging Marian sanctuaries to seek out the signs of the “times of Mary”, so that the entire Church might benefit from their studies.

Like other Marian sanctuaries, Ta’ Pinu shrine is holding Marian meetings every month. The first meeting will be held at the hall beneath Ta’ Pinu church parvis on October 27 at 6.30pm. The meeting lasts about three quarters of an hour.

Fr Buhagiar is urging the faithful to willingly accept the Pope’s invitation as a sign of goodwill for the forthcoming Pontiff’s visit to Malta at the beginning of next year.

“Let us savour the invitation of the Holy Father which will bring us to have a greater filial love and affection for Mary, who in turn, will always lead and teach us faster to love her Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Fr Buhagiar concluded.