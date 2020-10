A series of Marian lectures is being held every month at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary hall (pictured).

The theme of the lectures is Aktar ma ssir taf lil Marija, aktar issir taf lil Ġesu. The first lecture, tomorrow, will begin at 7pm and last about 45 minutes.

For more information one may call sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar on 2155 6187.