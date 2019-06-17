The Marian Year, decreed by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the miraculous painting of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Ta’ Pinu, will come to an end on Wednesday at 8pm during a vigil of prayer at Ta’ Pinu parvis. The vigil will be presided by Mgr Grech, together with the newly-appointed Bishop Giovanni Cefai, MSSP. Mass will be celebrated at the end of the vigil.

On Saturday, an evening of song will be held at 8.30pm. Entitled Il Mondo Canta Maria, foreign and local singers will perform Marian-related songs.

Next Sunday, there will be the premiere of Akathistos, a Marian hymn of the Greek Church, translated into Maltese by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi and set to original music by Mro John Galea at 8.30pm. Entrance is free.