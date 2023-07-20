BIRKIRKARA 1

Yankam 19 pen.

NK MARIBOR 2

Jakupovic 80

Skuka 88

(Maribor win 3-2 on aggregate)

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski, J. Pajovic, A. Coppola, E. Pepe, D. Ribeiro (55 Italinho), E. Pena Beltre, Y. Yankam, S. Zibo, N. Micallef, J. Mbong (54 K. Zammit), A. Ciolacu (87 Weverton).

NK MARIBOR

A. Jug, I. Urata, L. Uskokovic, M. Watson, M. Milec, M. Bozic (46 M. Lausic), M. Lorber (63 X. Skuka), J. Repas, I. Rafiu (46 A. Jakupovic), I. Brnic, M. Kolar.

Referee: Martin Dohal (Slovakia).

Yellow cards Pepe, Pajovic, Uskokovic.

Two late goals scored by Maribor substitutes Jakupovic and Skuka shattered Birkirkara’s dream of progressing into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League as the Slovenian side secured a 2-1 win.

It was a heartbreaking outfit for the Stripes who for long spells during the match were the better team against their more-quoted opponents but Maribor’s superior physical qualities made all the difference in a match that was played in scorching heat at the Centenary Stadium.

After last week’s 1-1 draw in Slovenia, Birkirkara looked on their way to a stunning qualification when they took a deserved lead courtesy of a Yannick Yankam penalty goal.

