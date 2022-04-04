Team Greens athlete Marie Claire Aquilina sealed her mark at the Granfondo Della Ceramica in Santo Stefano di Camastra last Sunday.

The multiple national champion and Tour ta’ Malta winner pulled an impressive ride in the 103km race to win the highly-contested race.

The race course featured two major climbs of 9km and 15kms where Aquilina made use of her current fine form and superb descending skills to drop her rivals to finish the race in 3:13:03 gaining over 15 minutes on Sicilian athletes Lucia Asero and Savina Nizzi.

New Greens signing Juleanne Vassallo also finished a respectable fifth place and winning her age group category.

