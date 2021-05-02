The Etna Extreme Mountain Bike race has long been a popular attraction amongst Maltese mountain bikers.

Hosted by Extreme Bike Nicolosi, the race is divided into two categories – Marathon which is a 60km route with an elevation of 2,000 metres, and the Gran Fondo, which is 45kms and an elevation of 1,500m.

The course is famed for its gruelling terrain and challenging weather conditions.

