A foundation headed by the wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat received over €200,000 in donations from state regulators between 2014 and this year.

Information given in reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday showed that the Marigold Foundation, chaired by Michelle Muscat, received €52,000 from the Malta Financial Services Authority and €170,000 from the Malta Gaming Authority.

The information was given by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna in reply to a question from PN MP Claudette Buttigieg. She asked whether any direct orders, donations or financial assistance had been given to this foundation and the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support which is also chaired by Muscat.

Established in 2014 with the support of Bank of Valletta, the foundation offers support to NGOs in the philanthropic sector.

The entity has been at the receiving end of criticism that it is being used for indirect political mileage to government’s benefit through certain activities particularly the annual swimming challenge involving Muscat herself.

The MFSA handed the Marigold Foundation €1,000 in 2015, €26,000 in 2019 and €25,000 this year. Furthermore, the MGA handed the foundation two donations of €20,000, another two donations of €40,000 each and a further donation of €50,000 between 2014 and 2019.

Replying to a separate question, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that in 2015 the foundation was given free use if the La Valette Hall in the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

In 2018 and 2019 the Institute for Tourism Studies donated two vouchers of €120 and €150 respectively to be used as raffle prizes. This year a similar €150 voucher was given to the National Alliance for Rare Disease Support.

Moreover, in 2018 Marigold Foundation received a €1,000 donation from the Malta Film Commission.