The feast of Marija Bambina will be celebrated in Xagħra tomorrow.

Today, eve of the feast, is dedicated to Marija Bambina’s protect of the Maltese islands. Masses will be celebrated at 5.30am, 6.15, 7.30 and 9am and at 5 and 8pm. Solemn concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo diocese vicar general Tarċisju Camilleri, will be held at 9am, during which the Te Deum will be sung.

The Missa De Angelis, for four voices, by Mgr Marco Frisina, will be executed. The translation of the relic will be held at 6pm, followed by vespers, the Salve Regina and Holy Eucharist Benediction.

Vigil Mass, with the participation of the parish youths, will be celebrated at 8pm.

Tomorrow, Masses will be said at 5am, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11.30am and at 5 and 6pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate solemn pontifical Mass at 10am, with the participation of the Cathedral Chapter delegation, the Collegiate Chapter and clergy of Marija Bambina parish. The Mass, A Maria Immacolata, will be executed.

Vespers will be sung at 7pm, followed by a Marian vigil at 8pm.

The vigil will be led by Bishop George Bugeja OFM.

Saturday, Thanksgiving Day, will be dedicated to the Holy Name of Mary. Rosary will be said at 6.30pm, followed by Holy Eucharist Benediction. Archpriest Carmelo Refalo will lead a concelebrated Mass in thanksgiving for all graces bestowed on all the parish during the feast of Marija Bambina at 7pm.