US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with new allegations that he raped an ex-girlfriend and forced her to watch a video of him abusing a young fan.

The latest lawsuit against Manson - real name Brian Warner - on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

The new lawsuit alleges that Manson "raped and repeatedly sexually abused" Jane Doe.

Manson allegedly showed the plaintiff a video in which he could be seen tying a young fan to a chair, where he "humiliated and berated her," removed her T-shirt, forced her to drink a glass of urine, and threatened her with a gun.

A member of Manson's team strongly denied the accusations Friday.

A source close to Manson said the video was a "scripted short film" featuring an adult actor that was never released.

Manson's lawyer Howard King described the previous claims by Bianco as "provably false" and accused Bianco and her attorney of making "outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred."

Los Angeles police in February confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer between 2009 and 2011.

"Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood has also accused Manson of years of abuse starting when she was a teenager - allegations Manson called "horrible distortions of reality" in an Instagram post.

Manson, who has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson, has parted ways with his record label Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood agency CAA since the allegations became public.