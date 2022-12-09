The Interreg Italia-Malta Sea Marvel project is sharing its research photographic outputs in an educational photographic exhibition for the benefit of Maltese schools.

St Theresa College Middle School, Ta’ Paris, hosted the Sea Marvel workshop and launched the roving educational marine biodiversity and Natura 2000 sites photographic exhibition.

Students heard from scientific researchers about various methods, instrumentation and skills that allow discoveries and advancements in science, knowledge and awareness of the different species and their ecosystems in Maltese waters.

The topics covered also allowed for a focused discussion of the pressures and challenges the marine environment faces especially, the increasing plastic, noise pollution, alien species, and climate change.

The students heard which solutions and measures are needed now and how scientific understanding provides these with tangible inputs for effective mitigation and management.

The workshop allowed students to discover, answer, and open-up their curiosities about marine biodiversity with expert researchers.

The exhibition shows a selection of endemic, vulnerable species as well as alien species.

The roving exhibition is now available for schools in Malta and Gozo to host.