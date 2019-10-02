The Malta Maritime Forum has announced the holding of the third session of the marine induction course. Held in conjunction with MaritimeMT and with the full endorsement of the Transport Malta Ports and Yachting Directorate, the course is aimed to attract persons already working within the maritime industry as well as prospective employees.

The course is designed for shore-based personnel working in the port authority, in ship agency services, or as freight forwarding agents, terminal operators and other maritime related service providers.

The objectives of this course are: to create awareness to newly employed personnel in the shipping industry for land-based jobs; impart a sense of situational awareness in the candidates so as to reduce accidents; familiarise new candidates with ships and port regulations so as to avoid unnecessary mistakes and to increase efficiency; and familiarise new candidates with a ship’s working procedures and personnel so as to have a better working relationship. To enroll, candidates must be 18 years of age, must be fluent in English and have a sound knowledge of basic mathematics and/or years of work experience in the maritime sector.

Due to the amount of contact hours and diversity of subjects a pool of qualified lecturers will be delivering the course subjects and each professional lecturer will dedicate his talents in the relevant areas he feels most confident in marine related subjects will be delivered by qualified instructors having a qualification of chief officer or higher.

This course is based on 90 per cent attendance, a final written assessment and a 10-minute individual presentation on an agreed topic. The course will be held at the MaritimeMT Training Centre, Industrial Estate, Ħal Far.

Interested candidates are kindly requested to submit their application to the Malta Maritime Forum via e-mail on admin@mmf.org.mt.