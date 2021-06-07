Tubeline Ltd, a prominent freight forwarder specialising in airfreight, international and domestic express courier services, customs brokerage and project cargo, has been acquired by Mariner Shipping Services Ltd.

Michel Licari, Tubeline’s founder, and who had also originally established DHL in Malta, has run the company for over four decades, building strong partnerships with global players in the sector.

Tubeline is the local partner for DSV Panalpina, the world’s third largest supply chain solutions company; time:matters, an express courier service operated and owned by Lufthansa; and Pharma Freight, which specialises in express freight of pharmaceutical products.

Through this acquisition, Mariner Shipping is expanding its services portfolio and widening its global network. The company will now be in a position to offer more comprehensive logistics solutions to customers of both companies. In addition, the integration of the business will mean that Mariner’s areas of specialisation will be broader.

Karl Naudi, managing director, Mariner Shipping, said: “We are very excited to welcome Tubeline’s customers, employees and partners to our company and brand. Our two companies will certainly achieve more together, enhancing the value for our clients.”

Edward Hili, CEO, Hili Company commented: “The acquisition of Tubeline is yet another string in our bow, strengthening our service offering and widening our market reach. We are very proud to have been given the opportunity to integrate such a reputable brand into our portfolio.”

Mariner Shipping is the shipping & logistics arm of Hili Company. It finds its roots in the Hili family’s tradition in shipping, dating back to 1923, originally a commodities trading business. Mariner Shipping is also the partner for both Malta and Libya of Unifeeder Group, an independent company within the DP World Group.

Hili Company maintains a strategic focus on the maritime and logistics industries. In parallel, it has built a solid and prestigious portfolio of businesses in real estate and renewable energy. The group operates in its heritage terminals and logistics businesses through its Mariner brand.