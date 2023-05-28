The exhibition Pauta, a solo exhibition by Mario Attard produced by Marie Gallery5 and showing between June 3 and August 11, is set to showcase a retrospective selection of works.

The artist Attard is based in Madrid and will be presenting his works for the first time in his homeland, Malta.

Artist Mario Attard

With a career spanning several decades and a background in visual arts, film and theatre, multidisciplinary artist Attard has gained international recognition. While his artistic pursuits are diverse, he is primarily known for his sculptural work in ceramics and glass.

The term ‘pauta’, which comes from Spanish, denotes a recognisable sequence – a regular pattern, or even a rhythmic beat – on how something is done or happens.

In this case, the term directly refers to the artist’s creative process in shaping his work, encompassing through an almost performative ritual.

Attard’s interaction with clay, for instance, follows a process of construction and deconstruction, indicating a discernible pattern in his art-making practice.

Installation view

This pattern, however, is not evident in the forms that emerge from his creative process, underscoring the paradoxical nature of art and the artist himself.

The body of works have been created over the past 3 years and some have been part of Attard’s latest solo exhibition in Madrid at Pequena Galleria. The selection of work builds upon the reflection of ritual and performance through medium.

One of the works to be exhibited.

Although the artist follows a repetitive pattern of thought, research and formation in creating his pieces, the artist says each work remains unique, much like life’s pattern and cycle, giving rise to various variations.

Through Pauta, Attard says he aims to celebrate the diversity of form and colour in his work, revealing his intrinsic desire to express himself through this medium.

Curator and art advisor Maria Galea describes the selection of works for Pauta as a trajectory of impulsive and reflective performances.

“I had the pleasure to cross paths with Mario’s work a few years back, and it immediately caught my attention. Without knowing his relationship with Gabriel Caruana, I immediately felt the connotation,” she says.

One of the works to be exhibited.

“It fascinates me how our life encounters, ancestors, culture and experiences form who we are, and this is reflected very clearly in Mario’s work.”

Pauta is showing at Marie Gallery5, Tigné, between June 3 and August 11. The exhibition is sponsored by Orienta, whatsinyourglass_mt, Vicente Gandía, Marie Gallery5, ARTZ ID and The Embassy of Malta in Spain. For more information, contact info@mariegallery5.com