Valletta FC have decided to part ways with winger Caio Prado and Mario Fontanella, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Citizens are looking to rejuvenate their squad ahead of the new season and are looking to reduce the club’s wage bill.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that both Caio Prado and Mario Fontanella were still tied to Valletta FC on lucrative contracts and the club have decided to reach a settlement with both players and rescind their contracts.

Caio Prado joined Valletta FC last season on a free transfer after he had left Birkirkara and made 16 appearances with the capital club, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

